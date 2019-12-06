WWE News: Is Charlotte Flair Not Happy With Her Current Storyline?

Corey Graves, who is the host on WWE's After The Bell podcast, gave his honest take on Charlotte Flair's current storyline. Graves stated that Charlotte Flair deserved better than being in the Women's Tag Team division. Also, he added that she can do better than this and he is not enjoying the current storyline she is in. He also speculated that Charlotte Flair may not be having fun with her current storyline.

WWE news: Charlotte Flair agreed with Corey Graves

Earlier, after WrestleMania 35, Corey Graves (who is also a SmackDown commentator) was floored by Flair. He termed Flair as one of the most talented wrestlers with WWE. Graves signed off by saying that he wants his Queen back. Meanwhile, Flair agreed to what Graves said on the podcast. She tweeted that Graves is not entirely wrong.

The problem is: He’s not entirely wrong. https://t.co/1jVhA1oII9 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 5, 2019

Charlotte Flair led the WWE Women’s revolution and helped female talents rise above their male counterparts. The 33-year-old is still regarded as a prime wrestler by the company. However, she plays a role of second fiddle to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on RAW.

It seems like WWE is currently planning to feature Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Women's Tag Team title match at TLC. Lynch and Flair, who are former rivals, look to be the favourites to defeat the Kabuki Warriors.

Watch Corey Graves say that Charlotte Flair deserves better on WWE After the Bell