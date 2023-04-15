WWE news: The man who stunned Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania might be leaving WWE soon

One of the foremost WWE superstars from the current locker room, the man who defeated Brock Lesnar at the grandest stage of them all- WrestleMania- is heading towards the end of his contract. Drew McIntyre, has been a regular name for so long, but it seems the Scottish wrestler has now concluded his stint with the WWE. The superstar recently tweeted three waving hand emojis

Drew McIntyre deleted all mentions of his present work from his Twitter profile, going completely dark. Although those well-known three letters- not Walk With Elias- are, still part of his handle. Many have been wondering whether McIntyre's time with WWE could be coming to an end soon since it has been reported over the past few weeks that not only is the Scottish Warrior currently in the final year of his contract, but that he and the company weren't said to be close to agreeing to an extension.

WWE news: Drew McIntyre may not extend contract

Wade Keller of PWTorch provided an update, saying that Drew was "unhappy with his current situation in WWE" and that "WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming," also further suggested an uncertain future for the one-time WrestleMania main eventer.

The SmackDown star's recent decision to put all his Twitter posts in the bin, along with the fact that his final message on April 3 consisted of three hand-waving emojis, maybe the latest indication that McIntyre feels it's time to terminate his WWE career.

WWE 2023: McIntyre last seen at WrestleMania

The former world champion was last seen competing in the ring at WrestleMania 39. He faced Sheamus and Gunthur in the triple-threat match for the WWE Intercontinental match. Gunthur retained the championship on the night. After the culmination of Mania, two weeks have passed, yet, McIntyre is nowhere to be seen. However, it has been reported that he is getting rid of some health issues.

The Twitter shut down though gives enough reason to doubt the future of Drew McIntyre. What do you think, have we seen the last of Drew McIntyre?