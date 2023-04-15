WWE SmackDown Result: Shinsuke Nakamura makes his much anticipated return

On this edition of Friday Night SmackDown, another chapter in the rivalry between the Bloodline and Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Riddle has been written. Plus, LA Knight and Xavier Woods met once again in the ring. Moreover, the much-anticipated return of Shinsuke Nakamura also took place.

This tapping of WWE SmackDown show starred superstars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Matt Riddle, etc. Here's the summary of all the action that transpired on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown results, highlights, segments

Friday Night SmackDown was kicked off by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens: The two were cutting their promo before being cut by the Usos and Solo Sikoa. After some war of words, Usos and Sikoa decided to take the advantage of the numbers game and surrounded the squared circle. Like the past few in-house shows, Matt Riddle came to the aid of Zayn and Owens and took out the heavyweight Solo Sikoa.

Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight: The rivalry between Xavier Woods and LA Knight continued. Xavier Woods again picked the win, however, the dispute is far from over.

Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest: The feud between Judgment Day and LWO has brewed over the weeks. This week Damien Priest took on Santos Escobar. The match had incredible physicality and had interruptions going on, which concluded with Priest picking up the victory via pinfall. The match also saw the battle between Rey Mysterio and Dominik

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss: Shinsuke Nakamura made his scheduled return to the Smackdown and picked up a quick victory over Madcap Moss after hitting a clean Kinshasa. The WWE Universe gave a rousing reception to Nakamura and matched the rhythm with his music.

Matt Riddle vs Solo Sikoa: The main event of the night was the fight between Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa. The match was seen as retribution for Riddle as Solo Sikoa was the man that got him injured in December 2022. It was an even game in the initial proceedings. As Usos tried to interfere, the officials caught them red-handed and banished them from the ringside. However, they appeared again later on, but this time Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also came to showcase their support for Riddle. The war erupted outside the ring between the current and former tag champs. But in the ring, it was Solo Sikoa who made the most of the distraction. Sikoa successfully took out Riddle with a Samoan Spike and got the 3-fall. After the match, Sikoa was not done with Riddle and continued to put Riddle through hell. However, Zayn and Owens saved Riddle.

