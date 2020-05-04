WWE Wanted John Cena And Randy Orton To Be The Next Rock And Stone Cold, Claims Jim Ross

On a recent episode of the Grillin' JR podcast, Hall of Famer Jim Ross talked about how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted John Cena and Randy Orton to be the next The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Ruthless Aggression Era. Both John Cena and Randy Orton made their WWE debuts in 2002 and started featuring in some big storylines. Within a few years, the two became prominent figures in WWE and started a feud. Though their feuds were not as big or as iconic as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s, fans were up from their seats to see John Cena and Randy Orton together in the ring.

“We hoped they (John Cena and Randy Orton) would be Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock for sure, no doubt about that, but it's just hard to replace those two dudes,” said Jim Ross.

Also Read l WWE top 30 wrestlers: The Rock, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, Cena and other stars make the cut

Jim Ross praises John Cena and Randy Orton

Jim Ross said that he is very proud that he was the one who brought both John Cena and Randy Orton to WWE. Jim Ross said John Cena and Randy Orton didn’t face any problems in the locker room and they were both very professional. “There was no negatives or downsides to those dudes in that regard. They were the guys and I was proud as hell of them”.

Also Read l Irrfan Khan's demise: 16-time WWE champion John Cena pays tribute to iconic Bollywood star

Last week, Jim Ross had praised John Cena as a wrestler and revealed that the 16-time world champion should be on WWE’s Mount Rushmore. He claimed John Cena has the greatest work ethic in the wrestling business. Ross continued by saying that Cena is a special guy because he brought a lot of views to WWE and his Make-A-Wish total is astronomical.

Also Read l WWE officials exclude Roman Reigns from its latest Make-A-Wish video, fans left stunned

It was a phone call with @steveaustinBSR that convinced @JRsBBQ to start a podcast...However, JR had to find out what a podcast was first.



Get your copy of #UndertheBlackHat at https://t.co/EPTMQRzR59 or any major book stores! @SimonAudio pic.twitter.com/4S8C15baZT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 2, 2020

Also Read l Terry Crews: Brooklyn 99 star reveals nearly ending up wrestling for WWE in 1999