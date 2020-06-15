Why Did AJ Styles Move From RAW To SmackDown? Reports Say He Was Furious With Paul Heyman

‘The Phenomenal One’ AJ Styles made a shocking move from RAW to SmackDown that left the WWE Universe buzzing with rumours about why he chose to make jump ship. Although AJ Styles is yet to justify the move from his end, a number of reports have cited different reasons for the 'AJ Styles RAW to SmackDown' move. According to reports, AJ Styles had differences with ex-RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman which ultimately forced him to quit RAW for SmackDown. However, could there be other reasons regarding the question, 'Why did AJ Styles move to SmackDown?'

WWE news: Why did AJ Styles move to SmackDown?

According to Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles was unhappy with Paul Heyman being the RAW Executive Director. Although Paul Heyman has since been axed from the post by Vince McMahon, and will only remain as a ring character in WWE, AJ Styles still decided to make his way to the blue brand. However, terminating Paul Heyman could possibly mess up some of the current storylines since he was in charge of delivering massive pushes to numerous superstars on the roster. Bruce Pichard has already replaced Paul Heyman and will handle both brands simultaneously. RAW will likely experience some slight changes in upcoming storylines with Heyman's exit. However, that might not be the sole answer to ‘Why did AJ Styles move to SmackDown?’.

Earlier, Wrestler Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that AJ Styles was unhappy with WWE for releasing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from the roster. The duo was close to AJ Styles since his initial days of wrestling. However, WWE decided to release a bunch of superstars from their roster as a part of the budget cuts following the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent loss in revenue. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were among the wrestlers who had to pay the price, as they were released from WWE as a result.

WWE News: AJ Styles' legacy in WWE

The Phenomenal One has already registered himself as one of the top-rated wrestlers in WWE. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels have also gone on record several times to label AJ Styles as the “future of WWE”. AJ Styles has already won the WWE Championship and US Championship. He is now the WWE Intercontinental Champion as he recently won the title by defeating Daniel Bryan.

Image courtesy: WWE.com