WWE NXT: Finn Balor Defeats Tommaso Ciampa, Brutally Beats Adam Cole In Latest Video

This week's NXT started with NXT superstars celebrating their Survivor Series victory. But their celebration was short-lived as 'The Undisputed Era' entered the ring and claimed that they were the real winners. NXT Champion and Era leader Adam Cloe revealed that his team won every match in WarGames and Survivor Series. He also claimed that the Era is going to continue their winning streak as the NXT Champions face Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

Tommaso Ciampa then interrupted Cole and challenged the NXT Champion for a title match. He said that there is no one who can stop him take his NXT title back from Cole. Right then, Finn Balor came in and claimed that he is the one who is standing in between him and the NXT Championship title. Ciampa challenged Balor for a match and 'The Prince' accepted. Later, the two NXT superstars met each other at the main event of the show as the NXT Champion sat in the ringside to see the winner.

Finn Balor defeats Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa started strong but 'The Prince' found the opening and sent Ciampa flying into the barricade. Balor then delivered 1916, but Tommaso Ciampa moved and successfully countered Finn Balor. Ciampa delivered an avalanche Air Raid Crash, but was not able to seal a win. NXT Champion Adam Cole, who was sitting at the ringside, started getting scared after seeing the match shift to Ciampa’s side. That’s when Cole decided to intervene and delivered an enzuigiri to Ciampa. Balor took advantage of the moment and delivered 1916 to win the match. After the match, The NXT champion enters the ring and stood next to Balor. When fans thought that they are seeing an alliance being made, 'The Prince' hit Cole with a Pele kick.

