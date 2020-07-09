WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Keith Lee Defeats Adam Cole, Candice LeRae Wins

On this week’s special WWE NXT The Great American Bash episode, WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole to become the new WWE NXT Champion. Candice LeRae also made an appearance as she defeated Mia Yim in a Street Fight. Apart from these headliners, the special episode featured some incredible matches like Johnny Gargano vs Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Legado del Fantasma vs Drake Maverick & Breezango, among others.

Also Read l WWE NXT Great American Bash results: Asuka returns to help Io Shirai defeat Sasha Banks: WWE News

WWE NXT Great American Bash results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Great American Bash results: North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion

The Champion vs Champion ‘winner takes all’ match started with Keith Lee and Adam Cole trapping each other in submission holds and delivering counters. Once the fight spilled out of the ring, Adam Cole sent Lee through the plexiglass to take control of the match. The leader of The Undisputed Era kept the pressure on Lee, but the North American Champion recovered and started punishing the NXT Champion. Adam Cole hit Lee with the Panama Sunrise, but The Limitless One kicked out and shocked the NXT Champion. Lee then delivered his finisher to get the pin and become the first double champion in NXT history.

Also Read l WWE NXT Great American Bash results: Io Shirai defects Sasha Banks; Tegan Nox wins

WWE NXT Great American Bash results: Candice LeRae defeats Mia Yim in a Street Fight

Mia Yim attacked Candice LeRae, as soon as the bell rang, and threw her into the steel steps. Yim took several weapons out from under the ring and continued the punishment. Candice LeRae fought back with the kendo stick, but Mia Yim recovered and the two started trading blows. In the later part of the match, LeRae took Yim’s brass knuckles and hit her with it. She then delivered a swinging neckbreaker from the top rope to win the match.

Now THAT'S how you start night 2 of #NXTGAB.



The winner of the Street Fight: @CandiceLeRae! pic.twitter.com/PLukWMUPJ5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 9, 2020

Also Read l Edge reveals the WWE superstar he would 'die to get in the ring with': WWE News

WWE NXT Great American Bash results: All matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Great American Bash highlights: Candice LeRae defeats Mia Yim in a Street Fight

WWE NXT Great American Bash highlights: Bronson Reed defeats Tony Nese

WWE NXT Great American Bash highlights: Johnny Gargano defeats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

WWE NXT Great American Bash highlights: Legado del Fantasma defeat Drake Maverick & Breezango

WWE NXT Great American Bash highlights: Mercedes Martinez defeats Santana Garrett

WWE NXT Great American Bash highlights: North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion

Also Read l Keith Lee retains his title against Balor, Gargano, to face Adam Cole next week

Image Courtesy: WWE.com