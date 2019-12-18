Sin Cara Reveals His New Name After His WWE Release, Posts A Picture With A New Mask

Wrestler Sin Cara is getting ready for life after WWE. The wrestler, whose real name is Jorge Arias, has begun the transition by adopting a new name -- Cinta de Oro. The name is Sin Cara’s attempt to honour his late coach and Lucha legend who went by the same name. Arias also unveiled a new mask to go with his name.

Arias had requested an early release from his WWE contract which still had three years on it. The company had honoured the wrestler’s wishes. However, just like all WWE wrestlers, Arias was bound by a 90-day non-compete clause, forbidding him from competing in any wrestling event worldwide. WWE also has the trademark for the name Sin Cara, which meant Arias could no longer lay claim on the title.

Announcing his new moniker on Instagram, the wrestler said that he would be undergoing some changes before he goes back into the ring. On Instagram, Arias posted a picture of himself with the sons of the original Cinta de Oro (which means the golden ribbon in English). It proved that he has the family’s approval to use the name.

Interestingly, just days after being released from WWE, the wrestler appeared at a wrestling event AAA in Mexico under the name Sin Cara. It had raised concerns that he would incur the company’s wrath for using the name without authority. He was also breaking the non-compete clause. Arias’ new-name announcement may just save him from getting on the wrong-side of WWE.

Sin Cara would be in trouble?

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Arias had filed for a trademark on the name Cinta De Oro in Mexico earlier this year. Social media posts also suggest that a woman in Mexico already has the trademark for the name. It would be interesting to see if Arias will have a chance to fight under his new identity. Arias started in WWE in 2009 and inherited his name Sin Cara after Luis Urive left the company in 2013. He even went on to win NXT Tag Team championship alongside his Lucha Dragon teammate Kalisto. However, the wrestler felt he was being underutilized by the company and decided to leave to explore other opportunities.

