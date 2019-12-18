WWE RAW In Crisis? Monday Night Viewership Takes A Hit After WWE TLC

WWE RAW broadcasted on Monday night lost a lot of audiences as it was the first WWE show after the WWE TLC PPV event held on Sunday. According to Showbuzz Daily, the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on December 16, 2019, averaged 2.05 million views and it was down by 97,000 viewers from the previous week.

Seth Rollins on WWE RAW didn't help the numbers

On this week’s Monday Night RAW, the first hour had lesser viewers than the previous week. The opening segment of the show featured Seth Rollins, and it had an average of 2.2 million viewers. However, WWE RAW lost over 100,000 viewers as they were heading into the second hour of the show.

You think you know what @WWERollins' year was like? All will be revealed on #WWE365 streaming THIS SUNDAY on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/KDQtRLeeCT — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 17, 2019

WWE RAW viewership goes down

The second hour started with a proposal segment between Lana and Bobby Lashley followed by a United States Championship Gauntlet match. It was well-received by the viewers until it led to a non-finish with Andrade and Humberto Carrillo.

Who says wedding season is over!? Time to start planning @LanaWWE! 😘💍 https://t.co/kD0zgjOnvt — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 17, 2019

The third hour of the show had the main event of WWE RAW featuring a match between AJ Styles and Randy Orton. But it couldn’t hold the viewers to it as it averaged over 1.858 million. Meanwhile, WWE RAW ranked fourth on the Monday night cable as it stood behind the NFL game coverage on ESPN and had a 0.67 rating for the 18-49 demographic as compared to the Monday Night Football game's 3.37 rating.

