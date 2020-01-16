WWE NXT Highlights: Bianca Wins Women's Battle Royal, Keith Lee Destroys Undisputed ERA

To determine the contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland, women superstars from NXT roster faced each other in a Battle Royal on Wednesday. The night also saw a frustrated Keith Lee punish 'The Undisputed ERA' with the help of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Fans also saw two prominent matches in the first round of the Dusty Classic.

WWE NXT: Major matches/segments that happened

Keith Lee takes his revenge against The Undisputed ERA

The night started with Keith Lee entering the ring with a positive attitude and talking about his upcoming match against NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. The Undisputed ERA didn’t like Lee’s comment and they appeared in the ring to brutalise 'The Limitless One'. Keith Lee tried to fight back, but he was not able to get a grip. Right then, Tommaso Ciampa came in to help his friend and sent the group running. Later in the show, Keith Lee found The Undisputed ERA in the parking lot and started punishing them. WWE NXT security tried to stop Lee, but 'The Limitless One' didn’t stop and took his revenge.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Finn Balor challenges Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee wins

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano punish The Undisputed ERA

Tommaso Ciampa entered the ring and called out The Undisputed ERA for hurting Keith Lee. He then moved to Adam Cole and promised that he will get his title back from the leader of ERA. The Undisputed ERA once again entered the ring, thinking of punishing Tommaso Ciampa, but Johnny Gargano entered to help the Blackheart. The duo stood tall in the end as The Undisputed ERA ran away.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee and Lio Rush win; Austin Theory makes his debut

Bianca Belair wins NXT Women's Battle Royal

Every woman from the NXT roster made their way to the ring to start the NXT Women's Battle Royal. Shayna Baszler also made her much-awaited return, shocking fans and participants. The match started and Bianca Belair eliminated Candice LeRae. Fans then saw Mercedes Martinez eliminate Mia Yim before fighting Shayna Baszler. The match also saw Tegan Nox fight The EST before getting eliminated by rival Dakota Kai. Shotzi Blackheart made her surprise return to take down Shayna Baszler before she was eliminated by Bianca Belair. Belair then eliminated The EST to secure the win. Bianca Belair will face Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland in a bid to win the NXT Women’s Championship.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Adam Cole defeats Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley new NXT Women's Champion

WWE NXT Results: Other matches that happened

The BroserWeights defeat Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

The Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Kushida & Alex Shelley

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeat Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: Finn Balor dominates, Angel Garza proposes to girlfriend after win