The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WWE NXT Live Streaming Details For Apr 8, Preview, Predicted Results After WrestleMania 36

WWE News

WWE NXT live streaming: Ciampa will face Gargano one last time in an empty building match. Shirai, LeRae, Nox, Yim and Kai will also face each other.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
wwe nxt live streaming

In this week’s WWE NXT episode, Tommaso Ciampa will face Johnny Gargano one last time in an empty building match. According to many, after this match, the two will say goodbye to WWE NXT and join the main WWE roster. Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Dakota Kai will also face each other in a Fatal-Five-Way Ladder match. The winner of the match will earn the chance to face NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the future. According to reports, Rhea Ripley could also join the storyline and fans can see a Triple-Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and April 1 episode preview

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

  • WWE NXT Preview: Triple H to return

  • WWE NXT Preview: Tommaso Ciampa to face Johnny Gargano

  • WWE NXT Preview: NXT North American champion Keith Lee to appear

  • WWE NXT Preview: Ladder Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Champion

  • WWE NXT Preview: NXT Champion Charlotte Flair to appear

  • WWE NXT Preview: Adam Cole, Undisputed ERA vs The Velveteen Dream feud to continue

  • WWE NXT Preview: Rhea Ripley to confront Charlotte Flair after WrestleMania 36

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results, preview Mar 11

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, preview, how to watch NXT live in India

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, preview and predicted results for February 24 episode

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Lalu Yadav
COVID: LALU YADAV TO REMAIN IN JAIL
Uddhav Thackeray
UDDHAV THACKERAY FULL PRESS BRIEF
Donald Trump
TRUMP TEARS INTO CHINA-CENTRIC WHO
Mizoram
MIZORAM CM ON NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN
Congress
CONG SINGHVI ON COVID-19 LOCKDOWN
Mumbai
MAN THRASHED BY MINISTER'S GOONS