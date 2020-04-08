WWE NXT Live Streaming Details For Apr 8, Preview, Predicted Results After WrestleMania 36

In this week’s WWE NXT episode, Tommaso Ciampa will face Johnny Gargano one last time in an empty building match. According to many, after this match, the two will say goodbye to WWE NXT and join the main WWE roster. Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Dakota Kai will also face each other in a Fatal-Five-Way Ladder match. The winner of the match will earn the chance to face NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the future. According to reports, Rhea Ripley could also join the storyline and fans can see a Triple-Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and April 1 episode preview

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview: Triple H to return

WWE NXT Preview: Tommaso Ciampa to face Johnny Gargano

WWE NXT Preview: NXT North American champion Keith Lee to appear

WWE NXT Preview: Ladder Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Champion

WWE NXT Preview: NXT Champion Charlotte Flair to appear

WWE NXT Preview: Adam Cole, Undisputed ERA vs The Velveteen Dream feud to continue

WWE NXT Preview: Rhea Ripley to confront Charlotte Flair after WrestleMania 36

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results, preview Mar 11

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, preview, how to watch NXT live in India

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, preview and predicted results for February 24 episode