WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 1 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans could see Triple H make an announcement about the empty-stage match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. NXT North American champion Keith Lee is also scheduled to defend his title against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat match. According to many, Keith Lee will win the match and the storyline will go on for a few more weeks.

After punishing The Undisputed ERA including NXT champion Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream is scheduled to face Bobby Fish. Some believe that Adam Cole and company could attack The Velveteen Dream after or in the middle of the match. As WrestleMania 36 is just a few days away, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley could also appear and talk about her opponent Charlotte Flair.

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT Live match: Triple H to appear

WWE NXT Live match: Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano feud to continue

WWE NXT Live match: NXT North American champion Keith Lee to face Dijakovic and Priest

WWE NXT Live match: Second Gauntlet Match to determine final entrant in No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

WWE NXT Live match: The Velveteen Dream to face Bobby Fish

WWE NXT Live match: Adam Cole to make an appearance

WWE NXT Live match: Rhea Ripley could address Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 36

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live stream online will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

