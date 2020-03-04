WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Preview, How To Watch NXT Live In India

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will witness two major Steel Cage matches. First, Tegan Nox will face Dakota Kai in the cage. After that, the Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong will go head-to-head. After getting punished by the Imperium, Finn Balor is also scheduled to appear in the upcoming episode. Oney Lorcan, on the other hand, will team up with Danny Burch to face The Undisputed ERA. Fans can also see Tommaso Ciampa confront Johnny Gargano after last week’s events.

WWE NXT: Velveteen Dream to face Roderick Strong

After returning to WWE NXT a few days ago, Velveteen Dream started targeting Roderick Strong and The Undisputed ERA. Now, Dream has got a chance to take revenge from the WWE NXT superstar who almost destroyed his career. Velveteen Dream will face Roderick Strong in a Steel Cage match so that no The Undisputed ERA member could interfere.

WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa to confront Johnny Gargano?

After getting betrayed and punished by Johnny Gargano in the past couple of weeks, Tommaso Ciampa is in the mood for revenge. The Blackheart has revealed that he is going to take out Johnny Gargano from WWE NXT and will not rest until that happens. According to many, Tommaso Ciampa will confront Johnny Gargano in the recent episode. It will take the storyline to the next step.

WWE NXT live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT will begin on March 05, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Elimination Chamber 2020: Preview

In other news, WWE is gearing up for Elimination Chamber 2020. Wrestling fans are expecting a thriller as The Undertaker is rumoured to confront AJ Styles. On the other hand, Braun Strowman will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Elimination Chamber 2020 will take place on March 8, 2020 (March 9, 2020, according to Indian timings). Elimination Chamber 2020 will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

