WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 15 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, fans will see the Finn Balor vs Imperium feud reach the next stage as The Prince faces Imperium’s Fabian Aichner. According to many, Finn Balor could win the match, but other members of Imperium could also show up and end his celebration. Adam Cole will also come face to face with The Velveteen Dream as The NXT Champion has asked Dream to have a chat with him. After winning the championship contract, Io Shirai could start her storyline with Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament is also set to begin this week.

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT Live Match: Triple H to return

WWE NXT Live Match: Finn Balor to face Imperium’s Fabian Aichner

WWE NXT Live Match: Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament to begin

WWE NXT Live Match: The Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole to come face to face

WWE NXT Live Match: Io Shirai vs Charlotte Flair feud to begin

WWE NXT Live Match: Johnny Gargano could appear

WWE NXT Live Match: Tommaso Ciampa could appear

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

