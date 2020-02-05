WWE NXT Live Streaming, Preview: Charlotte To Return; Undisputed ERA To Confront Ciampa

This week, WWE NXT will show Charlotte Flair returning to the gold and black ring and confronting WWE NXT champion Rhea Ripley. No.1 women’s championship contender Bianca Belair is also scheduled to face Rhea Ripley. The Undisputed ERA may also take their revenge from Tommaso Ciampa. New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is also scheduled to make his debut in the upcoming episode.

Major matches/segments scheduled to happen on this week’s WWE NXT

Charlotte Flair returns to NXT to answer Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania offer

On WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley appeared and challenged Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair for a match at WrestleMania 36. Now, The Queen is scheduled to appear on WWE NXT and answer Ripley’s question. Many believe that Charlotte Flair will accept the challenge and will face Ripley on the mega stage. Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to come face to face with her WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland opponent Bianca Belair on the same night.

The Undisputed ERA vow to get their hands on Tommaso Ciampa

Last week, Tommaso Ciampa punished The Undisputed ERA with a steel pipe before throwing Adam Cole through a table. Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole are scheduled to face each other for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland. Many believe that The Undisputed ERA can punish the Blackheart on the upcoming show and take their revenge.

WWE NXT live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT will begin on February 06, 2020 at 5:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

