WWE NXT Results: Imperium Become New Tag Team Champions, Balor Appears, Nox Returns

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, Matt Riddle teamed up with Timothy Thatcher to defend his and Pete Dune’s NXT Tag Team Championship against The Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. The night also saw the return of Tegan Nox as she faced Indi Hartwell. Fans also saw Finn Balor face Cameron Grimes. Apart from these match-ups, the night featured two NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament matches.

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel represented The Imperium in the NXT Tag Team Championship match. The duo dominated from the start but Matt Riddle took control by delivering a few suplexes. After the break, Imperium turned the tide and started punishing the champions. Riddle accidentally knocked Thatcher and in return, Thatcher left the ring. Aichner and Barthel punished Riddle for a couple of minutes, before executing their finisher and winning the match. Later in the show, Matt Riddle defeated Timothy Thatcher in a singles match.

IMPERIUM's dominance grows



They now hold the @NXTUK Championship and the @WWENXT Tag Team Titles!

WWE NXT Results: Cameron Grimes defeats Finn Balor

Cameron Grimes tried to deliver his finisher at the very start, but Finn Balor dodged and trapped him in a headlock. After returning from commercials, Cameron Grimes took control but The Prince replied with a standing double stomp. He then stomped Grimes into the mat, which earned him a warning from the referee. Damian Priest appeared and attacked Finn Balor with a nightstick so Grimes could pin him and win the match. After the match, Priest returned with a steel chair and revealed that he was the one who attacked Balor three weeks ago in the locker room.

Nice homage to an iconic rivalry.

WWE NXT Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Imperium defeat Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher fight backstage

Tegan Nox returns, defeats Indi Hartwell

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Jake Atlas defeats Tony Nese

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Jack Gallagher beats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Cameron Grimes defeats Finn Balor

Damian Priest attacks Finn Balor

Kayden Carter beats Aliyah

Matt Riddle defeats Timothy Thatcher

