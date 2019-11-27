WWE: Triple H Praises Adam Cole, Brands Him The 'Ironman Of NXT'

Triple H recently appeared on WWE Backstage where he talked about NXT Takeover and NXT's win over RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series. The WWE heavyweight praised NXT Champion Adam Cole and branded him the 'Ironman of NXT'. He said that Cole performed brilliantly at both the PPVs and for the past few months he has provided the WWE Universe with unlimited entertainment. 'The Game' praised the stamina of the NXT Champion and said Cole is at the top of his list.

"You can say Adam Cole is the Ironman of NXT," Triple H said.

Triple H then said that NXT superstars have proven themselves and have added “another layer to RAW and SmackDown.” He promised fans that, from the upcoming week, things at all the three brands will go back to normal and the superstars will focus more on their brand rather than other. He also revealed that the gold and black show is now as known as the other two brands and their superstars have proven that they can defeat anyone.

WWE: Triple H and Roman Reigns praise Keith Lee

WWE COO also praised the performance of Keith Lee on Survivor Series and said that he played a well-executed match. After the PPV got over, SmackDown Team Captain Roman Reigns praised Keith Lee by retweeting a WWE post writing. “Keith Lee, I'll see you again big man.” Keith Lee showcased his excellent power as he went one on one with 'The Monster Among Men' and even fought Roman Reigns.

