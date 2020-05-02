The Undertaker Talks About The Manner In Which He Wishes To Retire From The WWE

The Undertaker arguably fought his last battle in WWE against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, where he tasted defeat after a hard-fought battle. However, The Undertaker returned to the WWE ring and fought multiple times further. In his latest performance at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker vanquished AJ Styles in a historic Bone Yard battle. Though The Undertaker has garnered a lot of appraisal for his current victory over AJ Styles, he has finally opened up on retirement and unveiled how he wants to hang up his boots.

WWE news: The Undertaker reveals how he wants to retire from the WWE

As per the reports of The Ringside News, The Undertaker revealed in an upcoming WWE Network documentary that he wants to retire on a much higher note than his previous WWE fights. The documentary is titled The Last Ride where The Undertaker reportedly said, “I’m gonna go out with a match fitting The Undertaker. That’s what separates being good — great — and being a legend.”

The quote is actually shrouded in The Undertaker’s signature ambiguity, but the statement comes straight after Kurt Angle’s recent comments about the Phenom. A few weeks back, WWE veteran Kurt Angle claimed that he had a word with The Undertaker about the Deadman’s ill-fated fight opposite Goldberg in 2019. According to Kurt Angle, he advised The Undertaker to face AJ Styles in 2019 instead of Goldberg since ‘The Phenomenal One’ brings out the best from his opponents. However, WWE officials did not line up AJ Styles opposite The Undertaker back then.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles finally met each other at WrestleMania 36 but it was not a traditional wrestling contest. The contest had more of a cinematic sense to it, but it was well-received by the audience. Here’s a glimpse of The Undertaker vs AJ Styles in a BoneYard fight at WrestleMania 36.

Image courtesy: WWE.com