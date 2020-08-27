Bray Wyatt Relays Threat To WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg With A Cryptic Tweet

Newly-crowned WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter and sent a cryptic message to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg who obliterated him for that very same title in February 2020. In the tweet, Bray Wyatt claimed that he has forgiven Goldberg for defeating him at the Super ShowDown PPV. He called for a truce with the legend but warned him to stay away from the Red if he ever sees it. “Dearest Goldberg, Don’t worry old friend we fixed it. Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong. I forgive you! But please, if you see the red walk away from it,” wrote Bray Wyatt.

Dearest @Goldberg ,



Don’t worry old friend we fixed it.



Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong.



I forgive you!



But please, if you see the red walk away from it. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 26, 2020

After WWE Super ShowDown, Goldberg lost his Universal title to Braun Strowman when the two collided at WrestleMania 36. Braun Strowman defended his title for months, before losing it back to Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020. At WWE Payback 2020, Bray Wyatt is scheduled to defend his title against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Triple-Threat No Holds Barred match. Fans believe Bray Wyatt will once again lose his title, this time to Roman Reigns. There is speculation that after winning the title, Roman Reigns could start a feud with AJ Styles as The Phenomenal One is currently without a major storyline. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, on the other hand, could continue their own feud which started a couple of months ago.

WWE Super ShowDown: Goldberg defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

As soon as the bell rang, Goldberg delivered a spear to Bray Wyatt, but The Fiend kicked out at one. Goldberg then tried to execute another spear, but Bray Wyatt trapped him in the Mandible Claw. However, Goldberg soon broke free and delivered three consecutive spears for a near-fall.

As the Hall of Famer was digesting what he just witnessed, The Fiend got up and again trapped him in the Mandible Claw. Goldberg broke free and performed a Jackhammer on the Fiend to win the title. By winning the match, Goldberg became the first superstar to defeat The Fiend. After the match, The Fiend got up and stared down Goldberg, before the lights went out and The Fiend disappeared.

