WWE RAW Highlights: AOP, Seth Rollins Brutalise Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe After KO

In this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw AOP and Seth Rollins make many appearances and punish everyone coming in their way. They started the night by brutalising Kevin Owens after the former NXT Champion defeated Mojo Rawley. The AOP went on to punish Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe after the 'masked luchador' retained his WWE United States Championship title against Seth Rollins. After this week’s events, fans believe that a Tag-Team match can happen in the upcoming episodes.

WWE RAW highlights: Seth Rollins and The AOP punish Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens came into the RAW ring to seek revenge from the AOP and Seth Rollins, but he was interrupted by Mojo Rawley. The two superstars fought in a 'No Disqualification' match where fans saw Kevin Owens deliver a Stunner and then powerbomb Rawley through a table to secure an easy win. After his win, Kevin Owens once again picked up the mic and called out The Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins. The Beastslayer answered the call by coming in the ring with The AOP. The former RAW Tag-Team Champions then punished Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins ended the beat down with the Stomp.

WWE RAW highlights: AOP and Seth Rollins brutalise Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe after the main event

In the main event of RAW, fans saw Rey Mysterio dominate Seth Rollins from the start. However, an interruption from AOP changed the course of the match. Seth Rollins started punishing, the master of 619, but Rey Mysterio recovered and started dominating. As the masked luchador was about to deliver the 619 for the win, the AOP came in, causing a disqualification. The heal then took Rey Mysterio to the announce table but was stopped by Samoa Joe. The AOP didn’t like Samoa Joe’s interruption and double chokeslammed him through the table. The Beastslayer, on the other hand, stomped Rey Mysterio to end the night.

