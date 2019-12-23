WWE RAW: Rollins Will Face Mysterio; Orton And The Viking Raiders To Clash With The O.C.

With the Royal Rumble just a few weeks away, WWE would want to introduce some new storylines and rivalries. In the upcoming episode of RAW, Seth Rollins is scheduled to face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The Viper Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders are also scheduled to team up to face The O.C. in a six-man Tag-Team match. Lana and Bobby Lashley may also make their appearance to talk about their upcoming marriage ceremony.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins and the AOP went on to punish the current United States Champion Rey Mysterio after the No.1 Contender Gauntlet Match ended in a no-contest. After the events, WWE announced that Rey Mysterio will face Seth Rollins in a singles match for the US title. Rey Mysterio will come to seek his revenge, but the inclusion of AOP will make his job even harder.

Two will enter and one will walk out with the #USTitle as @reymysterio defends against @WWERollins tomorrow night on #RAW!https://t.co/7ybe1OfoBI — WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2019

WWE RAW: Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders vs The O.C.

Last week, The O.C. defeated The Viking Raiders in a WWE TLC rematch. They then went on to brutalise Randy Orton. After the show, WWE announced that The Viper and The Viking Raiders will team up to face The O.C. in a six-man Tag-Team match. Many believe that the rivalry between these two groups will not end in the upcoming show as WWE would want the two teams to collide in WWE Royal Rumble as well.

WWE RAW: Lana and Bobby Lashley segment

Last week, fans saw Bobby Lashley get down on one knee to propose to Lana. Earlier, it was announced that the duo will marry each other on December 30, 2019 (December 31, 2019 in India). However, this week, the duo can come to the ring to hype-up their upcoming marriage ceremony and Lana’s ex-husband Rusev can also make his comeback. Fans believe that the upcoming episode of RAW will take the ongoing storyline to a whole new level.

