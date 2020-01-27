WWE RAW Preview: Drew McIntyre To Finally Get His Due; Edge Could Make Sensational Return

After a power-packed Royal Rumble, WWE will be looking forward to introducing some major twists in their upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The year-opening PPV has been quite surprising for WWE fans. Drew McIntyre went on to win the Men’s Royal Rumble clash among all the veterans. However, it was not the only thing that shocked wrestling fans. WWE veteran Edge made a stunning comeback and he is expected to start a new storyline for the upcoming WrestleMania. The upcoming segment of Monday Night RAW is going to determine the pathway for future.

WWE RAW: Preview

Drew McIntyre gets his ‘Big Time’ in RAW

After a successful Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre is expected to have a great run until WrestleMania 2020. The Royal Rumble winner eliminated Brock Lesnar from the ring and he is one of the fighters who has received a major push in recent times. He might start a new feud with Bray Wyatt for his Universal title.

Edge might come down to RAW

Despite no official statement, Edge has massive chances of returning to WWE RAW after a surprise entry at Royal Rumble. The former WWE champion is one of the most highly decorated athletes and he can bring immense star power behind him.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch emerge victorious

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch enjoyed one of the biggest nights of their WWE career. They emerged victorious at the Royal Rumble 2020. Becky Lynch defeated Asuka and defended her RAW Women’s title with pride. Meanwhile, Charlotte managed to surpass everyone and emerge as the women’s Royal Rumble winner. We might get to see them start a rivalry on WWE RAW.

No AJ Styles

According to reports, the ‘Phenomenal One’ faced a deadly injury at the recent Royal Rumble. He is on the verge of missing out on the upcoming segment of Monday Night RAW. However, the former US champion might appear in the arena and make some call outs. After all, it’s almost time for WrestleMania.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)