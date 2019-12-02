WWE: Sheamus Calls SmackDown Wrestlers 'delicate'; Announces Return To WWE

WWE SmackDown house is stacked with some of the best wrestlers of the promotion. The blue brand has The Fiend, a King, a shorty G and a Big Dog. However, the real question is - are they safe? No, they are not safe. At least, that’s what the Celtic Warrior believes. According to Sheamus, the SmackDown roster has become delicate and he is coming back to change it.

WWE: Sheamus is coming back

The former WWE Champion has not been playing for a while. However, his comeback news has definitely interested WWE fans. In a recent promo cut, Sheamus revealed that he is ready to make his in-ring return. He said that he will take away anyone who steps in his way. According to Sheamus, no one is hungry anymore and no one is like him (Sheamus). Sheamus also added that he does not care whether it’s The Fiend, or King (Corbin) or Shorty G, he is ready to take out anyone and everyone from the blue roster. Take a look at Sheamus’ promo that shook up the entire WWE universe.

WWE: Sheamus ‘s opponent?

The former WWE Champion has already taken names and he is ready to go up against anyone from SmackDown. However, we still don’t know the exact date of his return. According to reports, Sheamus is going to return in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Let us see his possible opponents.

Roman Reigns: Roman Reigns and Sheamus had a healthy rivalry in the past. The duo can re-ignite the rivalry very soon. Sheamus and Roman Reigns have battled for the WWE title in the past. Both of them know each other's qualities. Roman Reigns doesn't have a title at this moment and he may just kick off a fresh rivalry with Sheamus.

King Corbin: It is surely going to be a fan favourite fight. King Corbin is one of the best heels in the roster and he can welcome Sheamus in an epic return. Let us see if that happens or not.

