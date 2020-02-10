WWE RAW (February 10, 2020): Live Streaming Details, Preview, Predicted Results

In this week’s WWE RAW, fans will see WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defend her title against Asuka. WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy will team up with The AOP to face The Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. The night can also show WWE Champion Brock Lesnar getting confronted by Ricochet or Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew Mcintyre.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre hugs and thanks Vince McMahon after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Major matches/segments scheduled to happen on this week’s WWE RAW

WWE RAW: Asuka vs Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Though Asuka lost to Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble 2020, there is still a chance that the Queen of Tomorrow may win the title in the upcoming episode. The storyline between the two has just started and may go on till WWE Super ShowDown. Many believe that Asuka will win the upcoming match and Becky Lynch will win it back in the upcoming PPV. Some also believe that Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair can confront the WWE RAW Women’s champion after the match.

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson happy with Royal Rumble result, says he is a big fan of Drew McIntyre

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and The AOP vs The Viking raiders, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe will make his return after getting injured a few weeks ago. Many believe that Joe and team will win the upcoming match as they have been losing for quite a while. Some believe that after this week’s main event, a Tag-Team match can be made official for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown PPV. There are chances that former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio can return and help Kevin Owens and team to win.

Also Read l The Undertaker to have a match at WrestleMania 36: WWE rumours

WWE RAW live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW will begin on February 10, 2020, at 5:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l Edge forced to break script during Royal Rumble due to AJ Style's injury: WWE Rumours