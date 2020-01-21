WWE RAW: Matt Hardy Hinting At WWE Exit? Frustrated After Another Loss

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, fans saw WWE Chairman Vince McMahon weakening Matt Hardy’s image further ahead. Matt Hardy has been losing all the matches for almost a month and on Monday, fans saw Erick Rowan defeat Matt Hardy. After the show, fans took to Twitter and slammed WWE for disrespecting Matt Hardy. Matt Hardy received so much support that within a few hours, he started trending on Twitter.

WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world.



I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses.



Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020

Also Read l WWE RAW: Watch Liv Morgan deliver an incredible ‘Enziguri’ to Bobby Lashley

Matt Hardy took to Twitter and thanked fans for the support. He said that he is trending on Twitter because of his WWE losses and if fans keep on talking about it, they won’t see him on TV. This has forced fans to believe that the former Tag-Team champion is also fed up with WWE and will leave the company after his contract expires.

Also Read l WWE RAW highlights: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy become tag team champs, Lana-Lashley win

WWE RAW: Erick Rowan defeats Matt Hardy

Erick Rowan dominated the match from the start and Matt Hardy couldn’t do anything. Erick Rowan punished Matt Hardy for a couple of minutes and when he saw Hardy not giving up, he pulled out his A-game. To impress The Woken One, Erick Rowan brought out the Iron Claw and punished Matt Hardy with it. Erick Rowan won the match within 5-minutes and the stadium was filled with boos.

Also Read l WWE RAW preview: Brock Lesnar to appear; Rey Mysterio to face Andrade in a Ladder Match

Matt Hardy WWE Exit: Matt Hardy may join AEW

After Matt Hardy’s tweet went viral, many fans believed that the former WWE Tag-Team Champion can leave the company after his contract expires in February. Wrestling expert Dave Meltzer also talked about Matt Hardy and his future on Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer said that he has heard that Matt Hardy could leave WWE and join AEW once his contract expires. Meltzer also suggested that Matt Hardy can also join Impact or ROH, but AEW is the best bet as it gives more creative control to the wrestler.

"His contract is up in a couple of months. I think that he’s doing Broken Matt Hardy segments so whether it’s Impact or Ring Of Honor or AEW…in that situation if you’re trying to be high profile then AEW is your best bet. I would think that he might end up there,” said Dave Meltzer.

Also Read l Kevin Owens' WILD jump over The AOP on WWE RAW leaves fans stunned