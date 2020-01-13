WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar Set For Return, AJ Styles Aims To 'RKO' Randy Orton

WWE Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away and it looks like the company is taking the ongoing rivalries to a whole new level. According to WWE, fans will once again see WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the red brand ring. The night will also see Randy Orton going up against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley is scheduled to face Rusev. In the main event of the show, Big Show, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens will face the trio of Seth Rollins and the AOP.

WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar will appear on WWE RAW

After making his much-awaited return on last week’s WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear in the next episode of RAW as well. Last week, Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman opened the show and announced that the WWE Champion can’t wait to punish WWE superstars. He said that 'The Beast Incarnate' is looking to hurt someone and that’s why he would enter the Royal Rumble match. The Advocate announced that Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match at the No.1 spot to prove his dominance.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Seth Rollins, Big Show and others talk about WWE’s first-ever ‘Fist-Fight’

WWE RAW: Randy Orton will face AJ Styles

WWE earlier announced that Randy Orton will go up against AJ Styles in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Last week, fans saw AJ Styles deliver an RKO to Akira Tozawa. He promised that he would use the RKO against Randy Orton too. The rivalry between the two is going on for almost a month. Fans believe that it would not end in the next episode of RAW. Some think that the two superstars can face each other at the Royal Rumble as well.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman went off-script on the recent episode of 'WWE RAW'

WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley will face Rusev

After their marriage was botched by Liv Morgan and Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana appeared on the stage last week and completed their ceremony. Rusev tried to make their day worse, but Bobby Lashley took control and challenged Rusev for a match. Later, it was announced that the two will face each other in the next episode of RAW. In an interview, Liv Morgan announced that she would happily stand in Rusev's corner next week.

Also Read l WWE bouncers beat up American actor Rick Malone by mistake on WWE RAW; watch clip

WWE: Big Show, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens Vs Seth Rollins and the AOP

After defeating Seth Rollins and The AOP last week, Big Show took to Twitter and announced that he will once again team up with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to face Seth Rollins and The AOP in WWE’s first-ever ‘Fist-Fight’. Though the superstars participating in the match don’t know the rules yet, they still believe that they can win the match. According to many, this match will be the main event of the show as many don’t know about the ‘Fist Fight’ and like to see Big Show back in action.

Also Read l Big Show comments on his return to WWE RAW, excited about his next match