WWE RAW Preview: Drew McIntyre May Confront Brock Lesnar, Edge-Orton Storyline To Develop

In this week’s WWE RAW, fans can see Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre confront Brock Lesnar. Randy Orton can also confront Edge and build-up the storyline. New storylines can be announced as WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is just a few days away. Charlotte Flair can announce the name of the champion she wishes to challenge at WWE WrestleMania 36. Fans can also get an update on Somoa Joe’s injury and Rey Mysterio may join Kevin Owens to confront Seth Rollins and his heel faction.

WWE RAW: Major WWE matches/segments that may happen this week

Drew McIntyre may confront Brock Lesnar

Last week, fans saw Drew McIntyre dominate The O.C. and challenge Brock Lesnar for the championship match at WrestleMania 36. Even though Brock Lesnar accepted the challenge, he also punished Drew McIntyre after the opening match. This week, the WWE Universe can see Drew McIntyre return to the WWE ring with revenge on his mind. Many believe that this week’s segment can build-up the ongoing storyline and grow the character of Drew McIntyre.

Charlotte Flair may challenge Becky Lynch for WWE WrestleMania 36

Many believed that The Queen will choose her challenger for WWE WrestleMania 36 last week, but that didn’t happen as she had a match with Asuka. This week, many believe that the Women’s Royal Rumble winner may pick WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch as her next challenger. According to fans, she won’t pick WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley as her next rival as she is in another brand. According to many, Becky Lynch will accept the challenge and the two can confront each other during this week’s WWE RAW.

So Proud Of My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Winning The 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble! Congratulations To The @WWE And The Great Men And Women Athletes That Participated In The Tremendous Event Last Night. Much Respect To All Of You! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/FTRi6T3oJ2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 27, 2020

