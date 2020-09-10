WWE RAW Ratings Take Massive Hit Despite Drew McIntyre’s Return, Dominik Vs Murphy Fight

This week’s WWE RAW episode featured some entertaining segments which gave major bumps to the ongoing storylines. The night was headlined by Street Fight where the entire Mysterio family helped Dominik defeat Murphy. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also returned and attacked Randy Orton on two different occasions to take his revenge and hype their upcoming title match. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches and superstars like Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Asuka and Rey Mysterio also made an appearance.
Despite an above-average episode, this week’s (September 7, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.725 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is bad news for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 1.900 million viewers. The first hour of the latest episode drew 1.762 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.800 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.613 million viewers. “This is the lowest WWE RAW viewership ratings since the WWE ThunderDome was introduced,” claims WrestlingINC. WWE has to do something soon as their ratings are going down week-by-week.
TALK ABOUT A FAMILY AFFAIR! 🤯 #WWERaw— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 8, 2020
(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/sx8abQk7B9
