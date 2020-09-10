WWE RAW Ratings Take Massive Hit Despite Drew McIntyre’s Return, Dominik Vs Murphy Fight

This week’s WWE RAW episode featured some entertaining segments which gave major bumps to the ongoing storylines. The night was headlined by Street Fight where the entire Mysterio family helped Dominik defeat Murphy. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also returned and attacked Randy Orton on two different occasions to take his revenge and hype their upcoming title match. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches and superstars like Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Asuka and Rey Mysterio also made an appearance.

Despite an above-average episode, this week’s (September 7, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.725 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is bad news for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 1.900 million viewers. The first hour of the latest episode drew 1.762 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.800 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.613 million viewers. “This is the lowest WWE RAW viewership ratings since the WWE ThunderDome was introduced,” claims WrestlingINC. WWE has to do something soon as their ratings are going down week-by-week.

WWE RAW Ratings: WWE RAW’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

August 17, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE RAW Ratings: Events that transpired on this week's WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre returns, attacks Randy Orton

The Hurt Business defeat Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

The Street Profits defeat Andrade and Angel Garza, gets challenged by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Peyton Royce defeats Billie Kay

Murphy challenges Dominik Mysterio to an I Quit match

Asuka and Mickie James defeat Natalya and Lana

Asuka vs Mickie James announced for next week

Cedric Alexander joins The Hurt Business

Eight-Man Tag Match: Hurt Business defeat Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Viking Raiders

Randy Orton defeats Keith Lee via DQ, gets attacked by Drew McIntyre again

Retribution drops a promo

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio defeats Murphy with the help of his family

