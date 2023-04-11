WWE Raw Results: Huge Title Change, Legend Turns Heel, Cody Rhodes Challenges Brock

After giving Cody Rhodes a beatdown on last week's Raw, this week the Red brand is set to witness the continuation of the storyline between Brock Lesnar and the American Nightmare. Another ever-long segment that is scheduled to carry on is between Rey Mysterio and Dominik. Moreover, there is Bronson Reed vs Bobby Lashley on the match card.

Superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Dominik, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, The Usos, Roman Reigns etc. are set to appear on the show. Thus, let's take a chronological view of what transpires on the night.

WWE Raw results, highlights, segments

Rey Mysterio kicks off Monday Night Raw: Rey Mysterio started the proceedings and held the mic to state that the year has been full of ups and downs for him. Dominik then curtailed the promo of his dad and the two went back and forth until Rey challenged Dominik to get inside the ring and initiate the WrestleMania 39 rematch. Dominik did not accept the challenge but the match took place anyway not between him and Rey Mysterio but against Rey and Finn Balor. The match between the two in-ring greats was tightly contested and was seen as anybody's game but Dominik's interference gave Balor the opportunity to down Rey and hit coup de grace. Result: Finn Balor picked up the win.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs Beckly Lynch and Trish Stratus (For Raw Women's Tag Team Championship):

Following an end-to-end encounter Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan won the match and became the new tag team champions. After the match, Trish Stratus turned heel and took out Becky Lynch.

Bronson Reed vs Bobby Lashley: After some good in-ring display the fight went out of the ring, where both men were counted out y the referee. Thus, the match ended in a double count out.

Cody Rhodes' Promo: Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE universe and talked about Brock Lesnar's vicious attack on him last Monday. The American Nightmare laid forth the challenge in infront of Brock Lesnar. Will Lesnar accept? we'll know next week.

The Usos vs. Alpha Academy: The match got the WWE universe going, however, after an end-to-end display The Usos picked up the win.

Mia Yim vs Piper Niven vs Iyo Sky: Result: Iyo Sky got the win.

Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa: The main event of the match was the heavyweight encounter between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa. The match was expected to deliver the superlative action and indeed it displayed. But as expected the accomplices of Solo, the Usos interfered in the match and the 3 on 1 ended in Solo Sikoa picking up the pinfall win. After the match culminated, the Usos and Sikoa continued the beatdown on Owens but soon Owens Tag Team partner Sami Zayn and Riddle ran onto the scene and saved KO.