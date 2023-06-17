WWE SmackDown Results: Usos Officially End 'The Bloodline' With Superkick To Roman Reigns

Quick links:
The Usos stun Roman Reigns with a superkick on SmackDown (Image: wwe)
Why you're reading this: It's that day of the week again when the fight action made waves with WWE SmackDown. One of the biggest star attractions in the WWE, the undisputed universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to mark a new chapter in the ongoing storyline of the Bloodline. Aside from the family drama, some sublime in-ring action was lined up.
OH MY GOD 😱😱😱
The @WWEUsos just took out @WWERomanReigns and @WWESoloSikoa, #TheBloodline is over as we know it! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9cU5X3RMRQ— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023
After weeks of drama, Jey Uso finally answered where his loyalty lies. Whether it is with Jimmy Uso or with the Tribal Chief. Jey had to pick one side. The segment started with Roman Reigns making his way to the ring along with Wiseman Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Then Jey Uso presented himself in front of the Universal Champion. Reigns justified why the younger Uso should join his faction, and told him why he is supposed to lead as a tribal chief in the future. However, Reigns also laid out to him, how he could not be the chief and a twin at the same time. After some arguments that prevailed in the ring between Jimmy and Jey Uso, the latter Uso finally made his choice and chose Jimmy over Roman. Jey Uso dropped the head of the table with a superkick and teamed up with elder brother to take Solo Sikoa down. A furious Reigns asked for answers but he too received a double superkick. With the segment, the Bloodline is officially over and the Roman umpire has crumbled.