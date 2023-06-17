WWE SmackDown Results: Usos Officially End 'The Bloodline' With Superkick To Roman Reigns

Why you're reading this: It's that day of the week again when the fight action made waves with WWE SmackDown. One of the biggest star attractions in the WWE, the undisputed universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to mark a new chapter in the ongoing storyline of the Bloodline. Aside from the family drama, some sublime in-ring action was lined up.

3 things you need to know:

Roman Reigns marked his return to the blue brand

Jey Uso was in the limelight and had to choose one between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns

Besides the Bloodline drama 4 high-profile fights were lined up on the show

WWE SmackDown Results

Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Sheamus) vs. Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) vs. Latino World Order (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match): WWE SmackDown kicked off with the Gauntlet Match, where Brawling Brutes dominated. However, in the end, the team of Pretty Deadly dug out a win.

IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega: Zelena Vega's push continued as she defeated Sky via pinfall. Bayley also interfered in the match, but her intention to help Sky did not meet the output as she inadvertently assisted Vega.

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux vs. the OC (AJ Styles & "Michin" Mia Yim) (Mixed Tag Team Match): The rivalry has been brewing over a couple of weeks now and this time Kross got the upper hand over Styles. Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux won by pinfall with a pumphandle DDT from Kross on AJ Styles.

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Escobar made his way with Rey Mysterio and stated that the Hall of Famer is his inspiration. Knight curtailed his speech of Escobar and attacked Mysterio. Both men were shown at equal wavelength but the concluding point arrived when Escobar rolled Knight for a victory.

Roman Reigns hears the answer from Jey Uso

After weeks of drama, Jey Uso finally answered where his loyalty lies. Whether it is with Jimmy Uso or with the Tribal Chief. Jey had to pick one side. The segment started with Roman Reigns making his way to the ring along with Wiseman Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Then Jey Uso presented himself in front of the Universal Champion. Reigns justified why the younger Uso should join his faction, and told him why he is supposed to lead as a tribal chief in the future. However, Reigns also laid out to him, how he could not be the chief and a twin at the same time. After some arguments that prevailed in the ring between Jimmy and Jey Uso, the latter Uso finally made his choice and chose Jimmy over Roman. Jey Uso dropped the head of the table with a superkick and teamed up with elder brother to take Solo Sikoa down. A furious Reigns asked for answers but he too received a double superkick. With the segment, the Bloodline is officially over and the Roman umpire has crumbled.