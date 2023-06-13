WWE Raw Results: KO, Sami Survive Gunther’s Challenge, Money In The Bank Card Takes Shape

Why you're reading this: On June 12, 2023, WWE Monday Night Raw saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn successfully defending their undisputed tag team titles against Gunter and Ludwig Kaiser. WWE also built up several matchups for the upcoming premium live event, the WWE Money In The Back 2023 PPV. This comes over a month after WWE hosted the Night of Champions PPV on May 27, 2023

WWE Raw Result: What happened on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw

The June 12 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with the SmackDown women’s champion Rhea Ripley being bestowed with the new Women’s World Championship title. As Dominik Mysterio tried to speak during Ripley’s Championship presentation, the duo gets interrupted by the ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes. As the events unfolded Rhodes challenged Mysterio to a match at WWE Money in the Bank.

Cody Rhodes stuns The Miz at WWE RAW

Having humiliated The Miz last week, Rhodes fought The A-Lister in the next segment and ended up winning the match. In the next segment former champion Beck Lynch beat Chelsea Green by submission. As the night went ahead, Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle on Raw to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1.

WWE Monday Night Raw: Full Results for June 12 episode

Rhea Ripley received the new Women’s World Title

Cody Rhodes challenged Dominik Mysterio to a match at WWE Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

Becky Lynch def. Chelsea Green

Damian Priest def. Matt Riddle to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Bronson Reed def. Ricochet via Disqualification

Finn Bálor challenged Seth “Freakin” Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship Match at Money in the Bank

Shayna Baszler def. Raquel Rodriguez

Chad Gable def. Erik

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Alongside other key matchups, one of the biggest talking points on Raw was Fin Balor’s challenge to Seth Rollins for a World Heavyweight Championship Match at Money in the Bank. In the main event of the red brand show, the reigning WWE tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated the Intercontinental champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.