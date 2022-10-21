WWE Crown Jewel: Will Lashley Come Out On Top Against Brock Lesnar In This Unexpected Feud

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has reignited following the feud between both wrestlers in the last two episodes of RAW. Lesnar made his comeback during the season premiere of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley ahead of his US title match against Seth Rollins. Despite the attack, Lashley tried to defend his title but ended up losing to 'The Visionary'. In the recent episode of RAW, it was Lashley's chance to attack Lesnar and the All-Mighty dominated the Beast Incarnate. The feud resulted in both wrestlers being pitted against each other for a match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Ahead of the match let's stake a look at the numbers between the two.

How many times has Bobby Lashley faced BrockLesnar in WWE?

The Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2022 will be the fourth installment. Both wrestlers had a total of three matches in 2022 and all were for the WWE Title. The Beast Incarnate first defeated Lashley at the WWE Day 1 event in a Fatal 5-Way Match. Most recently, Lesnar defeated his current rival in the classic 6-Man Elimination Chamber Match. Lashley finally had his first win over Lesnar after beating him at Royal Rumble and winning the WWE title after interference from Roman Reigns.

The reason why Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar did not happen until now is that when Lashley made his debut in WWE in 2005, Brock Lesnar had already left the company. When Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, Lashley was no longer with the company and only made his return back in 2018. Both the wrestlers have managed to stick to the company and that is the reason why the dream match is finally taking place.

Will WWE continue the Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar feud post-Crown Jewel 2022

Crown Jewel 2022 could be the beginning of a major boost for the All-Mighty. If Lashley does win against Lesnay then that could shift his focus towards Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. as he looks to get his rematch for the United States Championship. However, if the match at Crown Jewel does get a good response from the crowd then WWE may decide to continue the feud with Survivor Series would be the final showdown between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

Highlights of Brock Lesnar's 2022 season so far

Lesnar was absent from the company since SummerSlam 2022, where he faced a defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns in a thrilling ‘Last Man Standing’ match for the undisputed WWE universal title. The Tribal Chief had defeated Brock Lesnar in the undisputed championship match at WrestleMania 38 to add the WWE title to his bag along with the universal title.