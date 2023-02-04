WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights, Surprises From February 3 Show

The February 3 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured several interesting segments which further revealed the company’s plans for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. The biggest highlight of the show was Roman Reigns granting Sami Zayn’s wish for an undisputed championship match at the premium live event. This came days after Zayn betrayed Reigns by hitting him with a steel chair at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Towards the end of the February 3 show, Reigns was attacked by a man in all black and hoodie in the middle of his promo. After his identity was revealed to be Zayn, Reigns launched an attack on him, but ended up getting speared while looking to go for a steel chair attack. Zayn then challenged the undisputed champion for a title match, before getting beaten up by Solo and Jimmy.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Up next, Reigns blamed Sami Zayn for Jey Usos’ absence and for breaking up the Bloodline. The champion accepted Zayn’s challenge and said he wants Sami at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal. The segment received a wild response from the crowd, which suggests the title match in Sami Zayn’s country will be a much-awaited one.

What else happened on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

In the opening segment of SmackDown, Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium to win the SmackDown Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament and get a chance to challenge The Usos. In the next segment, Charlotte Flair defeated Sonya Deville to retain the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship title. Natalya also won a four-way match in the blue brand show to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, where she will fight for a Raw Women's Title opportunity at WrestleMania 39.

WWE SmackDown. February 3 show: Winners and Grades