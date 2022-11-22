WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction And Highlights From November 21 Show

The November 21 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW featured several interesting segments, in the build-up for the WWE Survivor Series 2022. This was the company’s final red brand show ahead of the exciting pay-per-view (PPV) event that will feature the WarGames format for the first time in the main roaster. Meanwhile, the episode was headlined by the Rhea Ripley vs Asuka match, ahead of the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022.

Rhea Ripley defeats Asuka to earn advantage for WarGames

The main event of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley’s match against Asuka to gain the advantage in Saturday night’s Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. While Ripley defeated Asuka to gain the advantage, the segment was followed by the WarGames participants engaging in an out-of-control brawl, while the show went off-air. The Women’s WarGames match will feature Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley going against Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and another wrestler, who is yet to be announced.

The Brawling Brutes defeat The Judgement Day ahead of WarGames

Meanwhile, the red brand show earlier kicked off with The Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley) interrupting Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes. This followed a match between The Judgement Day against The Brawling Brutes, which concluded with Brawling Brutes winning the match. McIntyre, Sheamus, and The Brawling Brutes will be up against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) in the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022.

What else happened on WWE Monday Night RAW?

Going ahead in the show, the United States champion Seth Rollins addressed the WWE universe, ahead of his triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Theory at Survivor Series. While Theory defeated Mustafa Ali in the next segment, the former US champion also brawled with Bobby Lashley en route to the PPV. In the meantime, Drew McIntyre defeated Baron Corbin in a knockdown, drag-out match.

WWE Monday Night RAW, November 21 episode: Full Results