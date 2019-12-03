WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch Makes A Surprise Comeback After Cameras Stop Rolling

WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch was missing in action for almost two weeks. However, she made a surprise appearance today to face the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion - Kairi Sane. When fans thought that Becky Lynch would not arrive on the show, she came to the ring (after all the cameras went off) and surprised everyone. Fans who were still in the stadium revealed that Becky Lynch talked about her Survivor Series defeat.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Randy Orton takes down AJ Styles with an RKO out of nowhere, stuns WWE Universe

Many stated that Becky Lynch defeated Kairi Sane by delivering the Dis-Arm-Her. Before the match, Becky Lynch was interviewed by a WWE host and announcer. The RAW women’s Champion talked about her absence from the show. Becky Lynch also teased a future match against Sane, saying she has one last debt to collect. Watch the video here.

Also Read l WWE RAW highlights, results as Seth Rollins says sorry, Lana-Bobby Lashley get arrested

"I have ONE last debt to collect!"



The #RAW Women's Champ @BeckyLynchWWE makes a powerful statement. pic.twitter.com/OUEwCxBi25 — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2019

Also Read l WWE RAW highlights: Bobby Lashley, Lana arrested in latest episode after Rusev's antics

WWE Survivor Series: Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Vs Bayley

The three top women in WWE clashed with each other in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series. Becky Lynch started strong and punished both of her opponents, but SmackDown Women’s Champion powered out and pinned The Man for an unsuccessful count. Shayna Baszler also displayed her extraordinary power as she punished her opponents. Every time fans thought they will get a winner, someone used to break the near fall. In the latter part of the match, the NXT Women’s Champion caught Bayley in her submission move, forcing her to tap out. In most of the other matches too, NXT superstars emerged victorious and established their brand's supremacy. After the match, Becky Lynch punished Shayna Baszler by throwing her at the announcer's table. She was also seen shouting, “This is not over.”

Also Read l WWE: Kevin Owens wants to recreate the Steve Austin's 'Stunner', the legend responds