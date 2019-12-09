WWE: Luke Harper, Sin Cara, Konnor And Viktor Of The Ascension Released By Company

WWE recently announced that they have agreed to grant the release requests of both Sin Cara and Luke Harper on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Later in the day, WWE also announced the release of Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension.

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼

WWE news: Sin Cara released

Earlier at the start of November, Sin Cara had requested for a release. Sin Cara gave the reason that he had been given fewer opportunities despite his hard work. In his request, he was quite blunt about his feelings and the current situation at WWE. Sin Cara started with thanking and being grateful. However, he continued writing about the realisation of not being valued as an athlete or talent. He also added that he feels like being trapped with the company. Sin Cara wrote that he has worked hard for the company and have waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything he can do. He signed off writing that unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came and Sin Cara wrote about feeling that he would never advance and stay wherever he is.

WWE news: Luke Harper's release

Luke Harper requested his release in April 2019. He recently trademarked his old Brodie Lee name. His reason behind the request was somewhat similar. Luke Harper stated that he wanted to grow as a performer and cannot do that sitting at home waiting for the creative head to come up with an idea. He made a surprise return in September at Clash of Champions. He teamed up with his former partner Erick Rowan. However, he is not seen on television after that.

WWE news: Victor quickly reacted to his release

Other WWE releases

On the same day of WWE releases, the company also announced that they had parted ways with Konnor and Viktor. The duo is best known for their 364-day run with the NXT Tag Team Championship. The pair, who are also known as the Ascension, was not seen on the Television in several months. Also, they were not selected in the WWE Draft.

