WWE Releases Special, New Music Video For The Undertaker, Wrestling Stars Salute Legend

As ‘The Last Ride’ docu-series on The Undertaker’s WWE career kicked off its final episode, The Phenom subsequently called it a day and revealed that he does not wish to get back inside the WWE ring. After an illustrious career of more than three decades, The Undertaker has officially announced his retirement, which has disheartened a number of WWE fans including many superstars. To address the heartbreaking moment, social media has been flooded with tributes for The Undertaker.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown also honoured The Undertaker and various WWE superstars have gone on record to state how their wrestling careers have been impacted by The Phenom. From Roman Reigns to Jeff Hardy, numerous WWE stars have paid their respects. Meanwhile, the WWE has released a new music video to signify The Undertaker’s legacy in the promotion.

The Undertaker retires: WWE releases a new video on The Undertaker

As The Undertaker retires, WWE has released a new video to cement his legacy. The 2 minutes 16 seconds long video portrays some off the finest performances of The Undertaker in-ring. It also showcases how The Undertaker has managed to remain a “family man” despite being one of the biggest superstars of the WWE.

While The Undertaker has already revealed a lot from his personal life in ‘The Last Ride’, his personal life is and will possibly remain as one of the most discussed subjects in WWE history. The latest episode of WWE SmackDown paid tribute to The Undertaker. The 55-year-old has been one of the oldest superstars in the promotion and modern-day fighters expressed their gratitude and respect towards ‘The Dead Man’.

The Undertaker retires: What happened to The Undertaker?

The Undertaker is aged 55 and apparently feels that he has nothing left to prove to his fans. The Undertaker has been one of the finest in-ring performers of all time but he does not wish to get back inside the WWE ring again. However, The Phenom has also stated that he would consider making it back to the ring only if Vince McMahon is in trouble.

Image courtesy: WWE