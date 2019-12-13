WWE Royal Rumble 2020: WWE Backstage Rumours Of Matches Planned And Likely Winners

The WWE Royal Rumble is just over a month away and the excitement is palpable. The Royal Rumble is one of the most sought after shows by the WWE Network. Speculations are already rife regarding the various pay per view (PPV) matches at the event and who the likely winners might be.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio Eliminates Randy Orton, Triple H To Win Royal Rumble 2006

Also Read | WWE NXT: Watch Finn Balor Defeat Lee And Ciampa, To Face Adam Cole For NXT Championship

WWE Royal Rumble 2020: What to expect?

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live discussed what to expect from this edition of the WWE Royal Rumble set to take place in the last week of January 2020. According to Alvarez, the company is planning to include 10 superstars from each of its three brands – RAW, SmackDown and NXT. However, he also cautioned that plans get changed in WWE at a moment’s notice. Alvarez added that the ratings of AEW would also impact WWE’s decision of how it uses WWE NXT stars at Royal Rumble.

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Talks Recent WWE Releases; Sees Luke Harper In Japan Pro Wrestling\

New champions are crowned, tables are shattered, hats are stollen and MORE in this week's #WWENXT Top 10 Moments. pic.twitter.com/BPNrvLkWTS — WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2019

Also Read | WWE News: Sami Zayn Brawls With A Fan At The Daytona Arena In Florida

WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Who will win?

Alvarez also shared his opinion on who would win the WWE Royal Rumble. He stated that he did not think NXT would win and expected the WWE Royal Rumble to be scripted such that RAW or SmackDown would win it. He said this would allow WWE to set up a Championship match at WrestleMania. Alvarez added that in a situation where an NXT star won the WWE Royal Rumble, they might end up challenging for the WWE NXT title at WrestleMania as the company was not in favour of doing takeover events on PPV weekends anymore. Considering the Black and Gold brand (WWE NXT) is helmed by Triple H, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see its stars getting prominent spots at WWE Royal Rumble match. One should not forget the Survivor Series when the WWE NXT members had a fair share of spotlight and ended up dominating the event.

Also Read | WWE News: Is Charlotte Flair Not Happy With Her Current Storyline?

Watch Top 10 Wildest WWE Royal Rumble Match showdowns