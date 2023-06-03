WWE Set To Re-launch Two Prominent Championship Titles Present In The Current Setting

After a rollicking Clash at The Castle 2022, WWE will return to the UK to stage a high-end live event in the form of upcoming Money in the Bank pay per view. Though MITB 2023 is still a few weeks away, the organisation will soon undergo some substantial changes. According to a recent report, two new women's championships will be held in the organisation for the first time in more than seven years.

When the RAW Women's Championship was launched in 2016, the business retired the Divas Championship. After months, the business also unveiled a new SmackDown Women's Championship for the blue brand. Unfortunately, it appears that the brand-specific championship will change names. The World Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Championship will shortly make their business debuts, according to a recent report by Xero News.

Major WWE titles will get rebranded for the first time in over seven years

New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterparts



World Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap



WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap — Xero News (@NewsXero) June 2, 2023

This may be the reason Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair did not to trade titles at the WWE draft. The World championship is almost certainly going to RAW, and the WWE title is almost certainly going to be on SmackDown.

Asuka ends Belair's record run

In order to once again dominate the women's division, Asuka returned to the company earlier this year and used one of her old gimmicks from Japan. She was unable to triumph in the Women's Royal Rumble bout. Yet, she advanced to WrestleMania 39 Night Two after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match a month later. There, she competed against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but lost to The EST.

The Empress of Tomorrow returned to the blue brand after a brief absence from the organisation and turned heel on Belair on SmackDown. A WrestleMania 39 rematch between the two was scheduled for Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Asuka eventually dethroned Belair as the RAW Women's Champion, ending her over 400-day reign. In the upcoming weeks, it will be intriguing to observe who The Empress of Tomorrow's primary rival will be.