Daniel Bryan Says WWE Banned Him From Promoting Environmental Cause On Live TV

WWE News

Daniel Bryan said that he used to champion the environment. The company wants him to stop that for fear of coming across as political. Keep reading for more.

Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown superstar Daniel Bryan is back as a babyface on WWE. He has been involved in a feud with "The Fiend" on WWE SmackDown. However, the former champion claimed that there are a few gimmicks from his past avatar that the company doesn’t want him to continue. Daniel Bryan said that he used to champion the environment. The company wants him to stop that for fear of coming across as political.

Also Read | Daniel Bryan To Wear WWE Merchandise T-shirts Made Out Of Recycled Materials

Also Read | Daniel Bryan’s New Look And Story-line Development Makes Brie Bella Angry

In the past, WWE SmackDown superstar Daniel Bryan has often spoken out about the need to protect the environment. He even criticised WWE for polluting the environment. However, the company has not taken kindly to his cause and wants him to put an end to his environmental agenda.

Also Read | Daniel Bryan’s New Look And Story-line Development Makes Brie Bella Angry

Also Read | Kane Rumoured To Participate In Upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020 After WWE Smackdown Return

Daniel Bryan backs the environment

Talking about the issue in an interview, Daniel Bryan said that when he was addressing an environmental issue on a WWE show, the company bosses told him to stop it as it was a political issue. He noted that WWE was not keen on making a political statement. However, Bryan argued that the issue was not political, but a scientific one.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan Thrashes "The Fiend", John Morrison Defeats Big E

WWE SmackDown superstar Daniel Bryan said that he feels that several fans may relate to the cause. He said that he was still figuring out how to integrate the message in a WWE format. 

Also Read | Bayley And Lacey Evans Get Into A Brawl Backstage On WWE SmackDown

Published:
