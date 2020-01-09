Paige's Mother Clarifies That The Former NXT Champion Will Not Return To WWE As A Wrestler

There have been rumours and speculations galore about the return of former WWE Divas Champion Paige. The champion herself fueled these speculations when she sent out a series of tweets about her career. However, fans hoping to see the diva in the ring will be left disappointed. Paige’s mother has made it clear that she will not be returning to wrestling.

Also Read | Paige Hinting At WWE In-ring Return? The Diva Comments On Her Leaked Footage, Glory Days

Sorry lovely, dirt sheets wrong AGAIN! She will NEVER return to the ring EVER. She will end up paralysed. https://t.co/9dj4mtFaQH — Julia Hamer (@RealsarayaK) January 8, 2020

Also Read | Paige Blames WWE For Giving Women Wrestlers A Weak Booking, Calls For A Dedicated PPV

Paige's social media message

In her social media message, Paige had indicated that her glory days are far from over. She had said that she is frequently told that her career is over. Paige said that she has made some mistakes in her career, but attributed them to being young and ignorant. She predicted that 2020 has big things in store for her.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Called 'sensitive' By Former Diva Paige Ahead Of His WWE Backstage Appearance

Sweetheart, 2020 is just the beginning, you are always gonna be in demand because you are that good at your job, I believe you will have your own primetime talk show in the next couple of years! https://t.co/6hv4qrHkZI — Julia Hamer (@RealsarayaK) January 4, 2020

Also Read | WWE News: Lana Insults Rusev For Hitting On Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone

Paige WWE return?

Paige was forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury. Fans hoped that Paige’s message indicated that she would be returning to active wrestling. However, her mother recently tweeted that there is no possibility of the star returning to the wrestling ring. She indicated that Paige’s return to wrestling could be catastrophic as it could leave her paralysed.

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Reacts To Rusev Performing His 'Spinaroonie' Move

With Paige having renewed her contract with WWE, she will undoubtedly be a part of the company. It only remains to be seen what new role she will take on.

Image courtesy: wwe.com