WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 8 Episode Preview

In the last WWE SmackDown episode before the Money in the Bank PPV, fans are likely to see a lot of changes in the ongoing storylines. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will come face-to-face ahead of their title match on Sunday. According to many, Bray Wyatt could summon The Fiend and fans could see a glimpse of what will go down at Money in the Bank.

Former WWE champion Jeff Hardy is scheduled to return this week and according to his recent tweets, he could start a storyline with Sheamus. After weeks of build-up, Mandy Rose will face best-friend turned enemy Sonya Deville in a singles match ahead of the major PPV. According to some, their storyline will not end as it has received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the fans.

Excited to be back on #SmackDown tomorrow night! @WWESheamus says he plans on showing up & if he does,I look forward to seeing the fella! pic.twitter.com/FCrLC0A9wY — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2020

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to come face to face

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Jeff Hardy to return

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Mandy Rose to face Sonya Deville

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Tamina & Lacey Evans to face Bayley & Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Sheamus could appear

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak & mystery partner to combat King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, May 9 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

