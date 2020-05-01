WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And April 17 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see Daniel Bryan go up against King Corbin. The New Day will face The Forgotten Sons in a non-title Tag Team match. The night will also feature two Money in the Bank Qualifiers as Mandy Rose will go up against Carmella and Otis will face Dolph Ziggler. According to many, Sonya Deville could appear and help Carmella and Dolph Ziggler in winning their respective matches. Some believe the feud between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will reach the next chapter as the Money in the Bank PPV is just a few days away.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Live Match: The New Day to face The Forgotten Sons

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mandy Rose vs Carmella

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Daniel Bryan to face King Corbin

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Sasha Banks could confront Bayley

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt feud to continue

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Sheamus could appear

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

