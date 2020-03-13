WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results, March 13 Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see the much-awaited return of former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy. According to many, the high-flying enigma could confront Sheamus and start a WWE WrestleMania 36 storyline. Former Diva's Champion Paige is also scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown as she has vowed to confront WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

After getting challenged by The Fiend, John Cena is also scheduled to arrive on WWE SmackDown. Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, will return to his firefly house and will hype his upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 match. WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions the Miz and John Morrison could also appear and start a WrestleMania storyline with other Tag-Team duos.

Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE SmackDown

John Cena to appear

Bray Wyatt may return to the firefly house

Jeff Hardy to make a much-awaited return

Paige to confront WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

WWE SmackDown live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on March 13, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

