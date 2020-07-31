WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 31 Episode Preview

This week’s WWE SmackDown will feature two championship matches as Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will defend his title against Gran Metalik and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will go up against Nikki Cross in a title rematch. According to reports, both the champions will retain their title and would go on to start new storylines. Former WWE Champion Naomi is also set to appear and it’s rumoured that she could challenge Lacey Evans to a match at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Other A-list WWE SmackDown superstars like Alexa Bliss, Jeff Hardy, Matt Riddle and Braun Strowman are also scheduled to appear in the upcoming episode.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and July 10 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown Preview: Bayley to defend her title against Nikki Cross

WWE SmackDown Preview: Matt Riddle could confront King Corbin

WWE SmackDown Preview: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus feud could continue

WWE SmackDown Preview: Naomi to come face-to-face with Lacey Evans

WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt feud could continue

WWE SmackDown Preview: Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles to defend his title against Gran Metalik

WWE SmackDown Preview: Otis and Mandy Rose set to appear

WWE SmackDown Preview: The WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro could continue feuding with The New Day

WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka could attack Sasha Banks

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and July 3 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, August 1 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). The WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

SmackDown Women's Champion @itsBayleyWWE doing play-by-play for her #ExtremeRules match with @NikkiCrossWWE is exactly the content we needed today. pic.twitter.com/fMZNciMAoB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 31, 2020

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and June 26 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live stream: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and June 19 episode preview

Image Source: WWE.com