WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Preview, Schedule And Predicted Results For Feb 21

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see the much-awaited return of Goldberg in the WWE ring. Former Women’s Tag-Team Champions, the Bella Twins are also scheduled to make an appearance after being out for more than two years. Naomi and Carmella will clash during the show to determine who’s going to face WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley. An 8-Man Tag-Team match has also been scheduled for WWE SmackDown as The New Day take on The Usos, The Miz and John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

WWE SmackDown preview: Major matches/segments scheduled for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown preview: Goldberg set to make an appearance

After challenging ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship match at Super ShowDown, Goldberg is set to make an appearance this week. According to many, Goldberg can reveal why he decided to make a return and talk about the segment between The Fiend and Hulk Hogan. Some also believe that The Fiend can make an appearance and attack Goldberg to end the segment. This will build up the new rivalry which can end at Super ShowDown or WrestleMania 36.

WWE SmackDown preview: The Bella Twins to make a return for “A Moment of Bliss”

After revealing to the world that they are both pregnant, Nikki and Brie Bella are scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown. They will be interviewed by SmackDown superstar Alexa Bliss in her segment ‘A Moment of Bliss’. According to many, this will be the last appearance of the Bella Twins in the WWE ring. Few also believe that the two can start a rivalry with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

WWE SmackDown preview: Naomi and Carmella to face each other to become the No.1 contender

WWE SmackDown superstars Naomi and Carmella will once again face each other in a singles match in the upcoming episode. The winner of the match will become the No.1 contender for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and will face Bayley in the future. Few believe that Bayley can attack the winner after the match, starting the storyline. Many believe Naomi will win the match as WWE has teased a match between Bayley and Naomi in the past.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, the WWE SmackDown live streaming will begin on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 5:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

