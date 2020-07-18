WWE SmackDown Results & Highlights: AJ Styles Retains His Title; Strowman Defeats Morrison

Quick links:
On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defended his title against Matt Riddle in a singles match. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman also appeared as he faced John Morrison ahead of his Extreme Rules match against Bray Wyatt. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE SmackDown superstars like Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura and others made an appearance in the recent episode.
.@WWECesaro's win over @WWEBigE served as a tie-breaker in the @SNICKERS and @DollarGeneral vote, so now #TheNewDay will defend the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles in a TABLES MATCH at The Horror Show at @WWE #ExtremeRules! @TrueKofi @ShinsukeN https://t.co/smzlgI3HJJ— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2020
Ahead of the match, Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen where he talked about his upcoming Extreme Rules match against Braun Strowman. Bray Wyatt vowed to defeat Strowman in the swamp before claiming that he will also confront the monster that Strowman has become. The Universal Champion appeared in the ring and delivered a promo before signalling the referee to start the match.
As soon as the bell rang, Strowman started destroying Morrison with ease. John Morrison tried to fight back, but Braun Strowman hit him with everything in his arsenal. Strowman then delivered a running powerslam and won the match. After the champ left the ring, Miz and Lacey Evans arrived with the medical staff to check in on the high-flyer.
Completely unraveled.#UniversalChampion @BraunStrowman is ready to go 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚. #SmackDown #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/0j7J6U2YUh— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2020
AJ Styles took control early by hitting Riddle with some vicious strikes, but the former NXT star recovered and hit Styles with two gutwrench suplexes in a row. The Phenomenal One soon gained the upper hand and trapped Riddle in the Calf Crusher. When it looked like the match was reaching a conclusion, Riddle delivered a German suplex out of nowhere. Riddle trapped AJ Styles in his submission hold, but AJ stacked him up for the pin.
.@SuperKingofBros quickly learned that #King @BaronCorbinWWE hasn't forgotten about 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 attack a few weeks back on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/BYsEQibB9p— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2020
