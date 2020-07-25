WWE SmackDown Results & Highlights: Jeff Hardy Wins Big, Singles Run Awaits Big E

With SummerSlam 2020 around the corner, WWE used the latest episode of SmackDown to culminate several existing feuds, while also teasing an exciting singles push for one of the company's most entertaining wrestlers. Also, two title contenders were crowned during this week's episode. Here's a recap of the episode and the major segments that went down this week:

WWE SmackDown results

Alexa Bliss vs Niki Cross

Niki Cross and Alexa Bliss interrupted SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks, who kickstarted the proceedings of the episode. The war of words quickly led to some friction between Bliss and Cross before a fired-up Cross shoved Alexa to the floor.

The duo faced each other in order to earn the right to challenge Bayley for the title next week on SmackDown. The match was mostly a back and forth action between the two best friends. However, a distraction from the heel duo allowed Nikki to roll Alexa up for the three count. Is WWE contemplating breaking up Alexa and Nikki before SummerSlam?

FireFly Funhouse returns with a cryptic message

After beating Universal Champion Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt returned with another short segment of FireFly Funhouse. Wyatt recalled the thrilling Swamp Match from the past weekend and pointed out how The Fiend rose to emerge victorious over his former protege. Wyatt also spoke to a lantern that represented his former self, saying that its time was over and now it is The Fiend's time (to run the show maybe?).

Gran Metalik vs Lince Dorado vs Shorty G vs Drew Gulak

With a chance to face AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship on the line, the former cruiserweight division stars and Shorty G put on an exciting show for the fans. Lucha House Party members dominated the early proceedings before Gulak and Shorty G grew into the match. The final phase of the match was some fast-paced action where Dorado almost scored a pin on G. Gable did manage land a super German Suplex on Dorado before Metalik came from out of nowhere to pick up the win.

Styles entered the ring shortly after and greeted his challenger. The champ slapped Metalik before the latter retaliated with a slap of his own and threw the champ out of the ring.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus - Bar Fight

Throughout the episode, there were segments hyping up the Bar Fight between the two WWE veterans. The match began with the two sitting in the bar before Hardy slammed a drink on the Celtic Warrior's face. The duo traded blows before Sheamus got the upper hand after he tackled Hardy onto the concrete floor. The fight quickly spilt to the other areas of the bar; at one time Sheamus even shoved Hardy face-first into a urinal.

While Sheamus controlled the major proportion of the match, a fired-up Hardy emerged suddenly with full face paint to smash a bottle on Shemus's head. He then hit Sheamus with a Swanton Bomb from the ladder to pick up the big win.

WWE SmackDown results: Match card

Nikki Cross beat Alexa Bliss to become the No.1 contender for SmackDown Women's Championship

Matt Riddle beat Tony Nese

Gran Metalik beat Lince Dorado, Shorty G and Drew Gulak to become the No.1 contender for Intercontinental Championship

Jeff Hardy beat Sheamus in a Bar Fight

WWE SmackDown Review

A great episode with respect to the quality of the matches on display. WWE also teased a singles run for Big E after Kofi Kingston revealed he will spend some time off due to an injury. Kingston backed his New Day mate to enjoy success as a singles competitor. Also, Matt Riddle and King Corbin continued their feud during the episode.

