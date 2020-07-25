Edge And Daniel Bryan Join WWE Writing Team For Adding To RAW And SmackDown's Creativity

Edge and Daniel Bryan are reportedly contributing to WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown's creative team. Both wrestlers are said to have influence over the storylines of their shows and have contributed in the past. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, Edge and Bryan have joined the WWE writing team on their respective brands.

Edge and Daniel Bryan are now a part of the WWE writing team

Meltzer wrote that both wrestlers have a significant creative influence on the their respective shows, which is why they are working with the writing teams. Edge reportedly had a lot of input for his comeback show with Randy Orton in June, which led to their WrestleMania and Backlash matches. As per reports, the WWE team want both Edge and Daniel Bryan on their team after they officially retire.

Even though Edge is still recovering from his tricep injury from the WWE Backlash match, he is actively involved in WWE's creative process. In a recent interview with Comickbook, Edge spoke his injury and comeback matches. He spoke about his previous Achilles injury, from which he recovered after six months.

However, he knows he is older now and does not know how much time he will take to retire. The Canadian wrestler has never had surgery in his 40s and is unsure about his body's recovery. He added that he has learnt that listening to his body is much better than rushing back. During WWE Backlash, the 46-year-old did not realise that his sore arm was partially torn going into the match.

BREAKING: @EdgeRatedR suffered a torn triceps as a result of injuries sustained during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.



Edge has undergone successful surgery and is currently rehabbing at home.https://t.co/QNI7wmtnOM — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

On the other hand, Daniel Bryan has been less involved with WWE SamckDown after losing the Intercontinental title tournament finals to AJ Styles. As his career as an in-ring wrestler is slowly winding down following his surprising comeback in 2018, WWE reportedly wants him involved for creative writing. As per recent reports, the 39-year-old has been a part of recent SmackDown meetings. He has been reported to travel less due to his wife's pregnancy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Bryan last television appearance was on May 26.

