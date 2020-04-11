Bray Wyatt Challenges Braun Strowman For The WWE Universal Championship On SmackDown

After Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of WWE SmackDown, he was confronted by Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt appeared from his Firefly Fun House and challenged Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship. Bray Wyatt vowed that The Fiend is going to defeat Braun Strowman just the way he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt then slammed Strowman and said that he was introduced in WWE through The Wyatt Family and owes him a match. Braun Strowman accepted the challenge saying, “any time, any place.”

"Since I brought you into this world, I'm going to have to take you out." - @WWEBrayWyatt to @BraunStrowman #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/p6i2zlkyAe — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2020

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in unique Firefly Fun House match

Though WWE is yet to announce when the match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman is going to take place, it is rumoured that it could happen on the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. Some also believe Roman Reigns could join the Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman feud after winning the Money in the Bank. The Money in the Bank PPV is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: John Cena takes a shot at 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt before their match at WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown highlights: Braun Strowman defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman kicked off the show where he talked about his WrestleMania 36 win against Goldberg. Shinsuke Nakamura then appeared and challenged The Monster Among Men for a championship match. Shinsuke Nakamura reminded Braun Strowman that he defeated him at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Braun Strowman accepted the challenge before receiving a big kick from Nakamura.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Bray Wyatt wants to face John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match

Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura came face-to-face in the main event. The match started and The Monster Among Men sent Nakamura into the guardrail heading to a commercial break. After the break, Cesaro interrupted the match and delivered a big uppercut from behind, which allowed The Artist to deliver a knee to Braun Strowman for a near-fall. Braun Strowman soon recovered and delivered a powersalm to win.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: Bray Wyatt comments on Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee leaving WWE for AEW